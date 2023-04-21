Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $3,311,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 17.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 758,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,179,000 after purchasing an additional 110,729 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,444,000 after acquiring an additional 51,161 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 980,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,552,000 after acquiring an additional 51,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.71.

In other news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $94.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 82.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $152.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.56 and a 200-day moving average of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 428.07%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

