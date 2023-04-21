Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 36,300 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $7,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers in the third quarter worth $699,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 27.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ REG opened at $60.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $73.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $314.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.23 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 39.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.20%.

Insider Activity at Regency Centers

In related news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $995,504.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

