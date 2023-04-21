Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 121.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden owned about 0.08% of Vail Resorts worth $7,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 656,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,086,000 after buying an additional 181,198 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $37,123,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $36,215,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 369.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 158,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,126,000 after purchasing an additional 124,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $21,655,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.11.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

NYSE:MTN opened at $247.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.36. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.91 and a 12-month high of $269.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.24%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

