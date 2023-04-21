TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Position Boosted by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $7,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,514,044,000 after buying an additional 60,702 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at about $387,067,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 514,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $269,826,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,953,000 after buying an additional 9,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.91, for a total value of $7,539,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $16,245,252.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.91, for a total value of $7,539,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $16,245,252.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total transaction of $129,673.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,393 shares of company stock worth $196,152,841 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $763.00 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $499.63 and a 12 month high of $772.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $736.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $660.74. The company has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 51.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on TDG shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $710.00 to $810.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $762.00.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

