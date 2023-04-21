Forsta AP Fonden Has $7.53 Million Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 83.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden owned 0.06% of Pool worth $7,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 226.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Pool Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Pool stock opened at $332.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.40. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $278.10 and a 12-month high of $473.98.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 61.70% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $408.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.20.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

