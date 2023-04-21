Forsta AP Fonden Has $7.88 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $7,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 455.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in AMETEK by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.3 %

AMETEK stock opened at $137.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $148.06.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,601.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,605,294 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

See Also

