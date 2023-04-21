Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 52.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,582,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,276,000 after buying an additional 884,513 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,610,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,049,000 after buying an additional 70,416 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 56.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,315,000 after buying an additional 440,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,172,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000,000 after acquiring an additional 178,034 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen cut shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.58.

NYSE:STZ opened at $226.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.07 and its 200-day moving average is $230.62. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -627.44%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

