Forsta AP Fonden Purchases Shares of 32,400 Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 32,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Hubbell by 69.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,870,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,086,230,000 after buying an additional 1,995,155 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Hubbell by 133.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,646,000 after acquiring an additional 883,272 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 301,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,769,000 after acquiring an additional 163,691 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 243,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,224,000 after purchasing an additional 150,269 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at $32,168,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,251,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,102,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUBB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.33.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $231.11 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $170.21 and a 52 week high of $263.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

