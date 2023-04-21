Pinnacle West Capital Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.87 (NYSE:PNW)

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.865 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th.

Pinnacle West Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Pinnacle West Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 72.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital to earn $4.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.0%.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $80.21 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $81.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 42,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 56,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $660,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Stories

