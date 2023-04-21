Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:PNFPP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.422 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 0.2 %
PNFPP stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.02. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $19.37 and a 1-year high of $27.27.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile
