DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Declares $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th.

DCP Midstream has a payout ratio of 40.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect DCP Midstream to earn $4.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.

DCP Midstream Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:DCP opened at $41.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.32. DCP Midstream has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 2.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in DCP Midstream by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in DCP Midstream by 0.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in DCP Midstream by 4.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 35.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DCP Midstream in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas. It operates through the Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing segments. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

