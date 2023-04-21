Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.254 per share by the construction company on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd.

Armstrong World Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Armstrong World Industries has a payout ratio of 18.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Armstrong World Industries to earn $5.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:AWI opened at $72.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $95.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.59% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

AWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Insider Transactions at Armstrong World Industries

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $547,756.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,790.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

