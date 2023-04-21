East West Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

East West Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 14.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. East West Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect East West Bancorp to earn $8.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $55.64 on Friday. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $85.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.33 and a 200-day moving average of $67.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.24 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EWBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In related news, CFO Irene H. Oh acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.51 per share, with a total value of $495,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,036.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Irene H. Oh acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,925 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,036.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,792,000 after buying an additional 86,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,145,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,484,000 after buying an additional 259,338 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,997,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,509,000 after buying an additional 667,316 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,528,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,041,000 after purchasing an additional 438,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,407,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Articles

