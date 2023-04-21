ME Group International plc (LON:MEGP) Declares GBX 0.60 Dividend

ME Group International plc (LON:MEGP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ME Group International Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of LON MEGP opened at GBX 134.96 ($1.67) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £510.35 million, a PE ratio of 1,209.09 and a beta of 1.37. ME Group International has a 12 month low of GBX 80 ($0.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 146.50 ($1.81).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.23) price target on shares of ME Group International in a report on Thursday.

