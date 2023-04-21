Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0161 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a payout ratio of 45.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:AVAL opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2,216.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 15,273 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,060,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 84,400 shares during the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, BHI, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular, Banco AV Villas, Porvenir, Corficolombiana, and Other. The company was founded by Luis Carlos Sarmiento Angulo on January 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.