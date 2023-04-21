WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Announces GBX 8.10 Dividend

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.10 ($0.10) per share on Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

WH Smith Stock Performance

Shares of LON:SMWH opened at GBX 1,579 ($19.54) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,433.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.60. WH Smith has a 1-year low of GBX 1,110 ($13.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,728.90 ($21.39). The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,544.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,461.54.

WH Smith Company Profile

WH Smith PLC operates as a travel retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Travel and High Street. The company offers news, books, health and beauty products, souvenirs, digital accessories, and food and drink products for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2022, it operated 1,196 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

