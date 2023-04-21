WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Announces GBX 8.10 Dividend

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.10 ($0.10) per share on Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
WH Smith Stock Performance
Shares of LON:SMWH opened at GBX 1,579 ($19.54) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,433.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.60. WH Smith has a 1-year low of GBX 1,110 ($13.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,728.90 ($21.39). The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,544.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,461.54.
WH Smith Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
- Why Philip Morris May Continue to Beat the Broader Market?
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.