NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, April 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Sunday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, May 7th.
NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.29, a quick ratio of 183.84 and a current ratio of 348.64.
About NAOS Small Cap Opportunities
Recommended Stories
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- Why Philip Morris May Continue to Beat the Broader Market?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
Receive News & Ratings for NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAOS Small Cap Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.