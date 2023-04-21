Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNILY) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNILY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1446 per share on Friday, June 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th.
Minor International Public Stock Performance
Shares of MNILY opened at $20.82 on Friday. Minor International Public has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average is $20.82.
About Minor International Public
