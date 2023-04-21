Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNILY) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNILY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1446 per share on Friday, June 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th.

Minor International Public Stock Performance

Shares of MNILY opened at $20.82 on Friday. Minor International Public has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average is $20.82.

Get Minor International Public alerts:

About Minor International Public

(Get Rating)

See Also

Minor International Public Co, Ltd. engages in the hotels, resorts, restaurants, and retail store business. It operates through the following segments: Hotel and Spa, Mixed Use, Restaurant, and Retail. The company was founded by William Ellwood Heinecke in 1978 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

Receive News & Ratings for Minor International Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minor International Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.