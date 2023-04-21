BioPharma Credit PLC Announces Dividend of $0.02 (LON:BPCR)

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BioPharma Credit Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BioPharma Credit stock opened at GBX 0.96 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £12.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.23. BioPharma Credit has a 52 week low of GBX 0.89 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 1 ($0.01). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.96.

Get BioPharma Credit alerts:

Insider Activity

In other BioPharma Credit news, insider Sapna Shah bought 22,342 shares of BioPharma Credit stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £21,671.74 ($26,818.14). 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioPharma Credit Company Profile

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioPharma Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioPharma Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.