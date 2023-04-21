Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Announces $2.39 Dividend

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 2.3854 per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BDNNY opened at $79.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.95. Boliden AB has a fifty-two week low of $55.19 and a fifty-two week high of $101.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Handelsbanken raised Boliden AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 370 to SEK 380 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB engages in the exploration, mining, smelting, and recycling of metals. It operates through the Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines segments. The Business Area Smelters segment consists of Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters, the Ronnskar and Harjavalta copper smelters, and the Bergsoe lead smelter; and is involved in trade of smelters’ products.

Featured Stories

