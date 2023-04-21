Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Announces $0.43 Dividend

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.4325 per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th.

Alfa Laval Corporate Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $35.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.90 and its 200-day moving average is $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.39. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $36.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter. Alfa Laval Corporate had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 14.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Alfa Laval Corporate

A number of research firms have commented on ALFVY. Nordea Equity Research lowered Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Handelsbanken raised Alfa Laval Corporate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.17.

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment comprises of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers, and welded heat exchangers.

