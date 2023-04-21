Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Announces $0.43 Dividend

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.4325 per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th.
Alfa Laval Corporate Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $35.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.90 and its 200-day moving average is $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.39. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $36.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter. Alfa Laval Corporate had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 14.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.
About Alfa Laval Corporate
Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment comprises of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers, and welded heat exchangers.
