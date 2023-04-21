Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Alphatec Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alphatec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Li forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Alphatec’s current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphatec’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 43.36% and a negative return on equity of 575.45%. The company had revenue of $105.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.70 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ATEC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $16.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.25. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Alphatec during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Alphatec by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $790,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,361,633 shares in the company, valued at $70,612,706.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $790,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,361,633 shares in the company, valued at $70,612,706.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 65,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $922,652.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,472,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,678,968.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 551,997 shares of company stock worth $968,055,413. Company insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

