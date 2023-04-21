ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Raised to $142.00 at Raymond James

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.33.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $103.78 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $125.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.73.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $204,680,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

