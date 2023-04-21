Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on WES. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

NYSE:WES opened at $26.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.92. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $779.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.50 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 37.22%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 79,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

