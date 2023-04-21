Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ETRN. Citigroup dropped their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETRN opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.88. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

Insider Activity at Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a positive return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $355.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,584.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 198.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 89.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

