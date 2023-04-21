Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Price Target Cut to $13.50

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EFC. StockNews.com lowered Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.55.

Ellington Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $12.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average of $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 41.89, a quick ratio of 41.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. Ellington Financial has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $16.98.

Institutional Trading of Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.48 million. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 49.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc engages in the provision of investment services. It operates through the Investment Portfolio and Longbridge segments. The Investment Portfolio segment is focused on investing in a diverse array of financial assets, which includes residential and commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and consumer loans.

