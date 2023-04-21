JMP Securities Trims PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Target Price to $12.50

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 4.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PMT. Barclays dropped their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.21.

PMT stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.44. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $237,222.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,049.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $237,222.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,049.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Marianne Sullivan acquired 9,900 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $138,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 13,475 shares of company stock worth $181,713 and sold 20,765 shares worth $279,988. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 14,778.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

