JMP Securities Cuts Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Price Target to $9.00

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.66% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NYSE RITM opened at $8.06 on Friday. Rithm Capital has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $762.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rithm Capital will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 234,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 22,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

