JMP Securities Cuts Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Price Target to $9.00

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.66% from the company’s current price.
Shares of NYSE RITM opened at $8.06 on Friday. Rithm Capital has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.
Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $762.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rithm Capital will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.
