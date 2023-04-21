Zacks Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Textron in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 18th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Textron’s current full-year earnings is $4.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Textron’s FY2025 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

TXT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

NYSE TXT opened at $68.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Textron by 7.0% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the first quarter valued at $59,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Textron by 41.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Textron in the first quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in Textron by 2.3% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 36,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at $50,108,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at $50,108,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.00%.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

