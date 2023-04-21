Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) PT Lowered to $14.50

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $18.00 to $14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 3.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $17.25 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Maxim Group upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

NYSE:TWO opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.75. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $21.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.51.

In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $125,861.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,350.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 2,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $50,533.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,186.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $125,861.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,350.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,492 shares of company stock worth $528,144. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 37.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 162,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 44,348 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 974,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 296,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 36,555 shares during the period.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

