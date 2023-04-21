JMP Securities Raises D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $130.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at JMP Securities from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $102.50 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.96.

NYSE DHI opened at $107.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.89. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $110.37. The company has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.52.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $43,658.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $524,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $43,658.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $524,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,870 shares of company stock worth $371,698. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 16.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 87.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 15,466 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 6.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 108,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 99,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 12,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

