Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Increased by Analyst

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Halliburton in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the oilfield services company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Halliburton’s FY2025 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HAL. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.24.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL opened at $33.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $43.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.11.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ossiam grew its position in Halliburton by 1,434.1% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Featured Stories

