Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $3.16 Per Share

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Illumina in a report released on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the life sciences company will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.29. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Illumina’s current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.
Illumina Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $225.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.57 and its 200 day moving average is $213.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.18. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $352.95.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Illumina by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Illumina by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $82,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Illumina by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Illumina by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Illumina
In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $105,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $105,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,496 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Illumina (ILMN)
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
- Why Philip Morris May Continue to Beat the Broader Market?
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.