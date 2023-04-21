Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $3.16 Per Share

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Illumina in a report released on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the life sciences company will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.29. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Illumina’s current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $225.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.57 and its 200 day moving average is $213.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.18. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $352.95.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Illumina by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Illumina by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $82,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Illumina by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Illumina by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $105,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $105,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,496 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

