Barclays Increases Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $99.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $91.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $126.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.68 and its 200 day moving average is $86.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and sold 140,962,716 shares worth $1,744,783,150. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $641,000. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 94,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

