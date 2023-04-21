Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Barclays

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 12.90% from the company’s current price.

WPM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.11.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of WPM opened at $49.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.58. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.83% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $236.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7,566.7% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

