Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Barclays

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 12.90% from the company’s current price.
WPM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.11.
Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance
Shares of WPM opened at $49.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.58. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.91.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7,566.7% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
