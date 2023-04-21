Analysts Offer Predictions for Whirlpool Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:WHR)

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Whirlpool in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.41 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.47. The consensus estimate for Whirlpool’s current full-year earnings is $16.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Whirlpool’s FY2025 earnings at $14.08 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.80.

Shares of WHR opened at $140.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $124.10 and a 12 month high of $199.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.49.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.60. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.14 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Whirlpool

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Whirlpool by 21.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,905,000 after buying an additional 558,391 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Whirlpool by 2.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,097,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,781,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Whirlpool by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,880,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,467,000 after purchasing an additional 53,869 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 13,823.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,426,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,816 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,361,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,613,000 after purchasing an additional 117,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $225,952.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at $350,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is -24.96%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Stories

