Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Barclays

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $57.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NEM. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.73.

Shares of NEM opened at $47.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.95. Newmont has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $81.40. The stock has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.67 and a beta of 0.33.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,380. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

