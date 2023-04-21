Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Bank of America in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Shares of BAC opened at $29.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.29. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $40.21. The stock has a market cap of $239.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 602,457,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,194,222,000 after buying an additional 3,313,229 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,212,128,000 after purchasing an additional 23,532,190 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,636,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,436,543,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

