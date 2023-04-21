Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Nintendo in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Nintendo’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup downgraded Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nintendo in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nintendo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nintendo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS NTDOY opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.46. Nintendo has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ativo Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nintendo by 372.1% during the 4th quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 99,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 78,580 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Nintendo during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Nintendo during the 4th quarter worth $524,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Nintendo by 477.3% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 19,755 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in Nintendo by 401.4% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 76,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 61,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump cards and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machines.

