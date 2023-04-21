Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.59 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.59 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.47. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $29.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $239.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $40.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.29.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 602,457,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,194,222,000 after buying an additional 3,313,229 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Bank of America by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,212,128,000 after buying an additional 23,532,190 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,636,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,087,307,000 after buying an additional 1,327,840 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,436,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

