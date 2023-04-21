Dollar General Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $11.35 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Dollar General in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the company will earn $11.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.30. The consensus estimate for Dollar General’s current full-year earnings is $11.19 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dollar General’s FY2025 earnings at $12.70 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $14.07 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $15.55 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $17.17 EPS.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DG. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $242.00 target price (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.75.

NYSE DG opened at $217.90 on Friday. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.