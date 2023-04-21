FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report released on Wednesday, April 19th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $6.82 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.64. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.77 per share.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.12.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CNI stock opened at $122.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $131.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.10.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion.

Institutional Trading of Canadian National Railway

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 26.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,888,000 after purchasing an additional 193,116 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,984 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 18.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.5906 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 40.11%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.