Bank of Montreal Can Acquires Shares of 135,500 iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.59% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA KSA opened at $40.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average of $39.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.56 million, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.56. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 52 week low of $35.78 and a 52 week high of $51.12.

About iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

