Bank of Montreal Can Has $5.20 Million Stock Position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 408,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,218 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $5,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 82,660.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,619,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,115,000 after buying an additional 4,614,100 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 30.2% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,491,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,442,000 after purchasing an additional 809,971 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the third quarter worth about $2,611,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 41.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 371,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 108,466 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 838.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 103,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SA opened at $12.84 on Friday. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.24.

Seabridge Gold ( NYSE:SA Get Rating ) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). On average, analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seabridge Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

