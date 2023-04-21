Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,408 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.09% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $5,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Jeffrey Eisele sold 883 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $46,587.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,451,651.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $2,460,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 637,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,296,034.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Eisele sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $46,587.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,651.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,484 shares of company stock worth $7,885,010. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APLS. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $82.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.61. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.32 and a 12-month high of $83.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.44 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.77% and a negative net margin of 864.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Articles

