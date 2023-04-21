Legacy Advisors LLC Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 0.7% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Chevron by 7.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,731,739,000 after purchasing an additional 847,841 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,953,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,430,026,000 after purchasing an additional 155,955 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Chevron by 4.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,762,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,115,281,000 after purchasing an additional 309,277 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,792,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $975,872,000 after purchasing an additional 52,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $169.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $321.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.82 and a 200 day moving average of $171.17. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

