Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Down 0.5 %

CVX opened at $169.85 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.82 and a 200-day moving average of $171.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $321.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

