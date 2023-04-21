State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Exact Sciences worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 12,014.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $66.33 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $72.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.99 and a 200 day moving average of $53.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.28) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 6,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $411,901.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,423 shares in the company, valued at $990,142.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 6,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $411,901.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,142.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 4,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $292,217.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,173,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,723,927.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,126 shares of company stock worth $3,922,776. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

