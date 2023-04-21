State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.72 Million Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,857 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of F5 worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FFIV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,188,000 after buying an additional 96,873 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,207,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $174,729,000 after buying an additional 51,626 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in F5 by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 714,798 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $149,358,000 after acquiring an additional 91,580 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in F5 by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,043 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $94,454,000 after acquiring an additional 16,974 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in F5 by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,137 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $58,205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $134.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.32. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.05 and a 12 month high of $207.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. F5 had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $182.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.13.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total value of $318,924.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,739,327.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $175,122.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,511.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total transaction of $318,924.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,739,327.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,816. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

