State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 1,636 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of RenaissanceRe worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 64.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 514.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:RNR opened at $209.34 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $124.18 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.04.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $0.75. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 22.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently -5.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at RenaissanceRe

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $320,149.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,520.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.